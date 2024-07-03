IB to release Diploma Programme (DP) & Career-related Programme (CP) students’ exam results on July 5

The Diploma Programme (DP) and Career-related Programme (CP) students’ examination results will be released on July 5, Friday, informed the International Baccalaureate (IB) via an email. These results are for the May 2024 session.

The results of DP and CP students will become available to all schools from 20.00 SGT on July 5, 2024, which is a Friday. More information regarding the results of the students and beyond will be shared by the International Baccalaureate (IB) with the media by 20.00 SGT on July 6, 2024, the press release informed.

The press release congratulated all the students of the International Baccalaureate who have managed to reach this milestone. Via the Diploma Programme (DP) and Career-related Programme (CP), the two-year academic path has surely ensured that students have been equipped with enough skills to succeed in the world and bring about needed change in the society, the press release declared.

When it comes to the May 2024 exam session, the students of DP and CP have concluded all their assessment components for all the subjects required and the International Baccalaureate (IB) has given grades using exams, course work involved as well as other components.

It may be noted that IB currently is engaged with over two million students in more than 5,800 schools across as many as 160 countries.