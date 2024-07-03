Many fake NEET PG notices, which one is real? Well, look for unique QR code. More official tips from NBEMS here

While speculation is rife regarding when the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will announce the fresh dates for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG), there are several FAKE notices floating on social media regarding the same.

Not just spoofed notices, there are emails, SMS or "contents on social media in the name of NBEMS for phishing", the official notice regarding the same read.

To put rumours to rest, the NBEMS, on Wednesday, July 3, cautioned against the aforementioned FAKE notices and laid out a few pointers which can help in distinguishing real notices from fake ones.

Here are the pointers:

1) Since June 2020 onwards, all NBEMS notices have a unique QR code which, if scanned, takes one to the original notice on the official website

2) The official websites of NBEMS are:

- https://natboard.edu.in

- https://nbe.edu.in

3) The notice also clarified that NBEMS has no official handle or page on any social media platforms, even on X. Regarding any information on any of the exams conducted by NBEMS, the candidates were requested to refer to the portals alone

4) NBEMS doesn't send any emails or SMS regarding good marks or otherwise

5) If any candidate are approached by supposed agents or touts, NBEMS suggests that they be reported immediately to the board via its Communication Web Portal: https://exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main

It may be noted that NEET PG was postponed due to the irregularities noted in the NEET Undergraduate (NEET-UG) exam.