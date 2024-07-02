CJI DY Chandrachud to hear NEET-UG petitions on July 8

Several petitions related to National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) irregularities are scheduled for hearing in Supreme Court on July 8. According to LiveLaw, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will hear the petitions.

"NEET-UG matters are listed before a #SupremeCourt bench comprising CJI DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra on July 8. SC is reopening after summer recess on July 8," LiveLaw tweeted.

NEET exam was marred by several irregularities such as paper leaks, grace marks, malpractices and other such acts. Therefore urging for cancelling the medical entrance exam, several candidates have filed petitions in the apex court. Besides Alakh Pandey, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of EdTech firm Physics Wallah, has moved the Supreme Court (SC) against the alleged random award of grace marks by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Listing this case tentatively for July 8, earlier, the apex court said other petitions related to the exam will be heard simultaneously.

Meanwhile, recently, a writ petition has been filed by five NEET candidates stating that cancellation of this examination will be an “arbitrary decision” and will violate their Fundamental Rights under Articles 14, 19 and 21 of the Constitution of India.

The NEET (UG) 2024 examination was held by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on May 5 across 4,750 centres and around 24 lakh candidates appeared for it. The results were expected to be declared on June 14 but were announced on June 4, apparently because the evaluation of the answer sheets was completed earlier.