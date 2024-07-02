Breaking: NEET PG exam speculated to be held this month

In a big relief to the lakhs of students affected by the cancellation of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam Postgraduate (NEET PG), it is speculated that the exam is going to be held this month. To recall, owing to the irregularities in NEET UG, NEET PG was cancelled and a date for a re-exam has not been announced yet.

According to NDTV, following the meeting of Home Ministry officials with an anti-cybercrime body, sources disclosed that the postgraduate medical entrance examination will be held this month. Additionally, the question paper will be prepared two hours ahead of the exam.

Scheduled for June 23 the NEET-PG exam was postponed hours before its commencement amid a row over alleged irregularities, including leaked papers, for the UG exam.

While the investigation into the alleged irregularities of NEET UG is still underway, lakhs of students who appeared for the exam are in dismay with no future pathway. Worried and stressed over the matter, many held the test conducting agency National Testing Agency (NTA) responsible and demanded that it be scrapped.

Meanwhile, several petitions related to the cancellation of the NEET UG examination are scheduled for a hearing in the Supreme Court by CJI DY Chandrachud on July 8.