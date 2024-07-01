SFI starts Mass Mailing Campaign demanding scrapping of NTA, resignation of Union Education Minister

Today, Monday, July 1, 2024, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) announced the beginning of a mass email campaign urging the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign, scrapping of NTA, among other demands.

Additionally, they have urged others to join them in the campaign.

Via an Instagram post by the Central Executive Committee of the union, they demanded,

1. Scraping National Testing Agency (NTA)

2. Resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

3. Compensation by the union government to students who gave the recent NET and NEET exam

4. Rollback of a recently adopted system of the mandatory NET score for PhD admissions

5. Withdrawal from the attempts to replace existing admission procedures with centralised entrance tests, thereby, nurturing entrance mafias in the country

Urging to stop the closure of schools, the committee also said in its post, "Stop relentless witch-hunting of students and the Suppression of Free Expression and Democracy in Our Universities."

This follows the massive backlash the test conducting agency National Testing Agency (NTA) received for irregularities in the entrance examinations. Students all over India have protested seeking justice for the lakhs of students affected by the cancellation of NET and NEET.

The irregularities include paper leaks, malpractice, impersonation, grace marks row and other such issues. To recall NEET UG was held on May 5.