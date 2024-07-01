NoNextAyush: AYUSH students call for protest to scrap NExT exam

Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa Rigpa and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) students on Sunday, June 30 called for a week-long nationwide protest to scrap the National Exit Test (NExT) from July 1 to July for BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery) students.

The National Exit Test (NExT) is a proposed examination for final-year MBBS, BAMS, BUMS (Bachelor of Unani Medicine & Surgery), BSMS (Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery), and BHMS (Bachelor of Homoeopathic Medicine and Surgery) students in India. Its purpose also is to provide a single gateway for Indian and foreign medical graduates who want to obtain a license to practice medicine in India and pursue postgraduate (PG) medical programmes.

According to the students, information about the NExT exam was allegedly not conveyed to them during admission. The exam has been done away with for MBBS and Pharmacy students.

Students are taking to social media, including X, and joining hands with fellow students to rise against the claimed injustice against them. They are sharing videos of solidarities on various social media platforms under the hashtag #NoNextAyush.

As per their demand, the rules should be implemented from the next session, when a new batch joins because they were not informed about the said exam during admission.

One user, Dr Soni Sinha (@SSinha61848) on X wrote, “Why discrimination with Ayush students? We need to be unite against NEXT exam.”