NEET UG revised scorecards and rank revision details of ALL candidates out now: NTA

The final answer key to the re-test conducted for 1,563 candidates who appeared for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024 has been released by the National Testing Agency. Now, it is being informed that revised scorecards of ALL candidates have been released.

"It is now informed that revised Score Cards of all Candidates of NEET(UG) 2024 (including of 1563 Candidates who appeared in the Re-Test on 23 June 2024), are being hosted on the website (https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/). Candidates can login to the website and view/download/print their respective revised Score Cards,", the public notice dated June 30 informed.

As many as 813 had appeared for the re-test, which was conducted for all those who were allotted grace marks, as per the NTA. This was following the Supreme Court order dated June 13, 2024. The re-test was held on June 23 from 2.00 om to 5.20 pm, stated the public notice..

Once the re-test was done, provisional answer keys and scanned copies of OMR answer sheets along with recorded responses were displayed for the candidates on June 28 inviting challenges. Once the challenges were verified, the final answer key was verified by experts, the revised scorecards were published on https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/.