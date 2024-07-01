NEET UG new merit list to be out tonight along with results?

Breaking

The NEET-related irregularities has troubled several candidates and stakeholders as well. So much so that several petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court and protests are being held
In all the buzz around NEET, re-NEET, no NEET and so on, the results of those 1,563 candidates who were given grace marks and for whom re-exam was conducted, their results are out.

It may be recalled that owing to the grace marks issue, as informed by the Centre to the Supreme Court on June 13, a re-test was conducted on June 23 for 1,563 candidates, out of which, 813 appeared for the test. Now, the re-test results were declared and the revised scorecards for all candidates were released today.

How has this impacted the complete rank list? Let's look at the highlights

- As per a report by Hindustan Times, none of the candidates who took the re-exam scored full marks

- Five out of six candidates who scored full 720/720 marks due to grace marks appeared for the test. They did not score full marks in the re-test

- So now, the number of toppers is down to 61

- The new merit list will be announced tonight, tweet Times of India reporter Manash Pratim Gohain (X: @manashTOI). He also clarified that this is source based information

