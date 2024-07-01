NEET UG new merit list to be out tonight along with results?

In all the buzz around NEET, re-NEET, no NEET and so on, the results of those 1,563 candidates who were given grace marks and for whom re-exam was conducted, their results are out.

It may be recalled that owing to the grace marks issue, as informed by the Centre to the Supreme Court on June 13, a re-test was conducted on June 23 for 1,563 candidates, out of which, 813 appeared for the test. Now, the re-test results were declared and the revised scorecards for all candidates were released today.

How has this impacted the complete rank list? Let's look at the highlights

- As per a report by Hindustan Times, none of the candidates who took the re-exam scored full marks

- Five out of six candidates who scored full 720/720 marks due to grace marks appeared for the test. They did not score full marks in the re-test

- So now, the number of toppers is down to 61

- The new merit list will be announced tonight, tweet Times of India reporter Manash Pratim Gohain (X: @manashTOI). He also clarified that this is source based information

The NEET-related irregularities has troubled several candidates and stakeholders as well. So much so that several petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court and protests are being held.