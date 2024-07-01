AISA seeks parliamentarians' support, demand scrapping NTA, resignation of Education Minister Pradhan

All India Students' Association (AISA) urged the leaders of all political parties, student organisations and others to support the anti-NEET protests. Notably, these protests started owing to the irregularities in the entrance examinations conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

"Appeal to the leaders of political parties,students organisations and member of parliament to stand in support of anti #NEET-#NTA protest and raise concerns during the on- going session of the parliament. #RENEET #SCRAPNTA @manojkjhadu @yadavakhilesh @RahulGandhi @SanjayAzadSln," the association wrote on X (formerly Twitter) posting the statement.

In their statement issued today, July 1, 2024, the association emphasised the need to re-conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) to regain the trust of students, who are lakhs in number. To recall, NEET UG was marred by grace marks, paper leaks, malpractices, and other such irregularities.

Further, alleging that the University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadeesh Kumar, "has been the centre of controversy and anti-student policies since the time he was the Vice Chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)," AISA said, "NTA is an outcome of the New Education Policy, which the progressive and democratic students organisations have been fighting against tooth and nail ever since its proposal."

"The definitive push for private and outsourced conducting of examinations of national importance, which holds high significance in the lives of students and youth of this country, that which shapes their careers and lives, has been given in the hands of the NTA, which is playing with the lives of over 2.4 million students," they added.

Therefore, urging the parliamentarians to stand by their demands and voice out their concerns in the Parliament, the student outfit listed these demands:

1. Scrapping of NTA

2. Resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

"We hope that you will stand with the lakhs of students of this country, who are aspiring to contribute their futures to the development of this country," AISA concluded.