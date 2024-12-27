Hyderabad and Tirupati chaps top CA final examination; girls bag the other two positions

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Final Examination, with the results released late Thursday night, yesterday, December 26, 2024, reported Hindustan Times.



ICAI conducted the Final course exam for group 1 on November 3, 5 and 7. The group 2 exam was held on November 9, 11 and 13.



Here are the top performers of the CA Final examination:



All-India first rank:

Heramb Maheshwari from Hyderabad and Rishab Ostwal R from Tirupati have jointly secured the all-India first rank with 508 marks (84.67%).



Second rank:

Riya Kunjankumar Shah from Ahmedabad claimed the second position with 501 marks (83.50%).



Third rank:

Kinjal Ajmera from Kolkata secured the third rank, achieving 493 marks (82.17%).



Here are the overall pass statistics



Group 1:

A total of 66,987 candidates appeared for the CA Final Group 1 exam, with 11,253 candidates passing. The pass percentage for Group 1 stands at 16.8%.



Group 2:

In Group 2, 49,459 candidates took the exam, and 10,566 candidates passed, with a pass percentage of 21.36%.



Both groups:

As many as 30,763 candidates appeared for both groups, with 4,134 candidates passing. The overall pass percentage for both groups is 13.44%.



How to check ICAI CA Final result, merit list

Step 1: Visit ICAI's official website icai.nic.in.



Step 2: Open the CA final result or merit list download link, as required.



Step 3: To check the result, enter your six-digit roll number along with the registration number.



Step 4: To check the merit list, enter your roll number.



Step 5: Submit and download your result and check the merit list.



Post-qualification course results declared

Along with the CA Final results, ICAI also announced the results for its Post Qualification courses, which include the International Taxation Assessment Test and the Insurance & Risk Management (IRM) technical examination. These exams were held in November 2024, reported Hindustan Times.



For further details and results, candidates can visit the ICAI official website at icai.org.