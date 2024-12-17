BREAKING: Telangana HC revokes GO 148; Telangana's NEET-PG 2024 counselling to begin soon?

In some respite for the candidates of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam - Postgraduates (NEET PG) 2024, the Telangana High Court (HC) judgement regarding the GO (government order) 148 local quota issue has come out in the petitioner's favour.

Today, December 17, while hearing the matter, the high court revoked the GO 148, which was passed on October 28, two days before the counselling started on October 31.

According to GO, which amends the Telangana Medical Colleges (Admission into Postgraduate Medical Courses) Rules, 2021, students who completed their schooling in other states, despite completing an MBBS degree in Telangana, were considered ineligible for PG counselling in Telangana.

Terming this revision as unfair, several candidates approached the Telangana High Court almost a month ago. After numerous hearings, the court has finally disposed of the petitions after cancelling the GO 148.

Court order

Today's court order which EdexLive has access to, read, "In view of the preceding analysis, Explanation (b) to Rule VIII (ii) of Telangana Medical Colleges (Admission into Post Graduate Medical Courses) Rules, 2021 as amended by G.O.Ms.No.148, dated 28.10.2024, and Explanation (b) to Rule 8 (ii) of the Telangana Admission into Post Graduate (AYUSH) Courses Rules, 2024 issued vide G.O.Ms.No.149, dated 28.10.2024, are struck down."

"Such petitioners who have completed MBBS/BAMS/BHMS course from the State of Telangana or have completed MBBS/BAMS/BHMS from ‘local area’ as defined in the Presidential Order, 1974 are held entitled to participate in the counselling for admission to post graduate courses in the State of Telangana in respect of seats for local candidates for the Academic Year 2024-25," it added.

Around 400 students who completed MBBS in Telangana were said to be affected by GO 148.

Dr Yaganti Siva Rama Krishna, one of the petitioners in the case, urged the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) to begin the NEET-PG 2024 counselling in the state without delay.

"Many Telangana students have lost seats in AIQ (All India Quota) counselling because of this delay. Therefore, we are urging the university and government to expedite the counselling process immediately," he said.

Further expressing gratitude to the lawyers and advocates who stood with the students, he said, "We laud them for their patience and the way they handled the case. There have been seven or eight hearings in total," he said.

Additionally, as per an earlier discussion with KNRUHS Vice-Chancellor Dr B Karunakar Reddy, EdexLive was told that they were waiting for the court's final judgement. Therefore, Telangana's NEET-PG 2024 counselling may begin anytime.