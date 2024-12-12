Rajasthan High Court defers NEET-PG 2024 matter to December 19

Today, December 12, the Rajasthan High Court deferred the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 case hearing to December 19, 2024. The provisional state merit list issued by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) for Rajasthan NEET-PG admissions on November 22 has been challenged by 45 doctors in the court.

The court has conducted multiple hearings and on December 6, it dismissed a petition, stating, "There is no apparent arbitrariness or illegality."

However, today, it has listed the matter for December 19, 2024.

"Mr. Mukesh Rajpurohit, learned Dy.S.G. is directed to accept notice on behalf of respondents No.1 & 2. On supply of advance copy, Mr. N.S. Rajpurohit, learned Additional Advocate General is already appearing on behalf of respondent No.3. Service is, therefore, complete. List the matter for admission on 19.12.2024. In the meanwhile, no further admission shall be granted till next date in pursuance of NEET (PG) Course, 2024 for State quota," the court order dated today read.