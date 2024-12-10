NEET-PG 2024: Plea in SC deferred AGAIN; likely to be listed on January 7, 2025 next

The batch of petitions challenging irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 results, which were scheduled for hearing by the Supreme Court today, Tuesday, December 10, was once again not heard. The matter is now likely to be taken up on January 7, 2025, as indicated on the official Supreme Court website.

The petitions, filed by several NEET-PG aspirants, call for the release of the answer key, raw marks, and details of the normalisation process. They argue that discrepancies in this year's two-shift exam pattern have affected the fairness and accuracy of the results.

A bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and MV Viswanathan was scheduled to hear the matter today, December 10. This marks the seventh time the matter has been deferred since the petitions were filed in September 2024.

It might also be noted that the Chief Justice of India, Justice Sanjiv Khanna today (December 10) said that regular matters in the apex court will now be listed from January 2025 onwards considering the “huge pendency in the after-notice matters.”

Hence, further delay is expected when it comes to the NEET-PG 2024 petition.