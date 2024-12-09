BREAKING: NEET-PG Supreme Court petition listed as item 30 tomorrow

The petition regarding the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 has been listed for hearing at the Supreme Court tomorrow, December 10.

A bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and MV Viswanathan will be hearing the petition, listed as item 30 tomorrow.

In the petition filed by 19 aspirants, the petitioners demand that the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) release the answer keys for NEET-PG 2024, the raw scores, and the formula used to normalise the marks for both shifts, citing differences in the marks.

They argue that the lack of transparency by the NBEMS makes them doubt the credibility of the exam, which was conducted on August 19.

Ever since the petition was filed in September, the Supreme Court deferred the hearing five times to date.

In the meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh High Court asked the NBEMS to issue a fresh merit list for the state today, December 9, after a group of in-service candidates petitioned about alleged discrepancies in the normalisation process.

Currently, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is conducting Round II of the All India Counselling, with today, December 9, being the last date for choice filling.