Breaking: Madhya Pradesh HC asks NBEMS for fresh NEET-PG 2024 state rank list of in-service candidates

Here comes a sigh of relief for medical candidates in Madhya Pradesh who approached the state high court regarding irregularities in their National Eligibility cum Entrance Examination for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2024 state merit list.

While hearing the NEET-PG 2024 writ petition in the Madhya Pradesh High Court today, Monday, December 9, the justice directed the National Board of Education in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to issue a fresh state rank list for in-service candidates.

During the judgement, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva said, "...the state merit list of NEET PG 2024 examination for the state of Madhya Pradesh cannot be sustained and is accordingly quashed. The National Board of Education in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is directed to prepare the state merit list afresh by awarding the incentivised marks to the in-service candidates not on the raw but on the normalised scores."

"The exercise we carried out, as expeditiously as possible, the writ petition is allowed in the above terms, there shall be no order as show-cause," the justice added.

Backdrop

To recall, on November 21, a writ petition (37078/2024) was filed with the state high court challenging the merit list issued by the state for MP state registered candidates for NEET-PG Counselling (MD/MS (Doctor of Medicine/Master of Surgery) 2024. They raised concerns over the state not adopting the normalisation process for the second time, which caused an anomaly in the state merit list.

On November 25, the Jabalpur bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court directed the state to conduct the "first round of counselling" but said that the results would not be declared until November 28, reported LiveLaw. Further, in another hearing on December 5, the court asked the board to explain and show the normalisation process.

According to the official website of the state high court, the judgment was reserved for December 6, and it was delivered today, December 9, 2024.

Speaking on the matter, an executive member of the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) from the state unit, Dr Akash Soni, said, "Basically, they added the incentivise marks to the raw score which the candidate obtained, and after adding incentivised marks, they normalised the merit of a particular state. Due to this, a candidate who is senior in the central merit list becomes junior in the state merit list, which was logically incorrect."

"Therefore, the court directed the NBEMS to prepare the fresh merit list and first provide the normalised score, and then add the incentivised marks over the normalised score, not over the raw score," he added.

X reactions

Former chairman of FAIMA, Dr Rohan Krishnan, taking this news on X (formerly Twitter) pointed out the alleged scams with the NEET-PG examination.

He posted, " In 2024 #NEETPG Scams can have multiple names ……God Help our Poor aspirant , we feel for you. See how High Court of Madhya Pradesh is also shocked by answers of @NbeIndia"