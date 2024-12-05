NEET-PG 2025 tentative exam date is June 15: NMC Official

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has announced that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2025 will tentatively be held on June 15, 2025.

The NMC issued a notification on December 5, confirming that the deadline for completing the internship required for eligibility to appear in NEET-PG 2025 has been set as July 31, 2025.

EdexLive independently verified the authenticity of the notice with NMC Secretary Dr (Prof) B Srinivas, who confirmed that it will be uploaded to the official website soon.

The same was also verified by Dr Lakshya Mittal, United Doctors Front Association (UDFA).