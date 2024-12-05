NEET-PG 2025 tentative exam date is June 15: NMC Official

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has announced that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2025 will tentatively be held on June 15, 2025.
The NMC issued a notification on December 5, confirming that the deadline for completing the internship required for eligibility to appear in NEET-PG 2025 has been set as July 31, 2025.
EdexLive independently verified the authenticity of the notice with NMC Secretary Dr (Prof) B Srinivas, who confirmed that it will be uploaded to the official website soon.
The same was also verified by Dr Lakshya Mittal, United Doctors Front Association (UDFA).
This clarification comes after the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) released a tentative schedule for medical exams in 2025 on November 28. While the NBEMS announcement included dates for the NEET-Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) and NEET-Super Speciality (SS) exams, the date for NEET-PG was left unspecified, with the announcement stating it would be "to be announced in due course."
Now, in this new notification, the NMC has given some clarity to the anxious NEET-PG aspirants.
“The matter related to holding of NEET-PG 2025 examination and the internship completion date to become eligible for appearing in the examination was considered by the Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB), under the National Medical Commission (NMC), along with the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). On the basis of information received from the Universities, it has been decided that the internship completion date may be kept as 31st July 2025, and the tentative date to conduct NEET-PG 2025 examination will be 15.06.2025,” the NMC document read.