IIT Kharagpur's lost glory: Will showcause notices to 86 professors further taint the institute? | Official responds

"IIT Kharagpur, for the last five years, has paid the price," said a former professor of the oldest Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Kharagpur (KGP), under the condition of anonymity. He continued, "The place has lost its invigorating qualities, once hallowed, now hollowed..."

This professor, who is also a member of the IIT Teachers' Association (IITTA), expresses solidarity with the 86 professors at IIT-KGP who have received showcause notices. This controversy now poses a challenge for the current director of IIT-KGP, Professor VK Tewari, who is about to retire from his post, as his tenure ends on December 30, 2024.

However, the institute, in its official statement released today, December 3, remains resolute in its stance and refutes all allegations.

As 26 days remain for the director to leave his office, this issue might just leave a blotch on his otherwise seamless career as the director.



Problems tantamount

"I cannot explain...but there were several instances where we (teachers) were unnecessarily troubled by the administration. We could not express our problems, we could not state our grievances...the answer was one — speak to the Prime Minister," said the irate professor, but he added that when they resolved to take their problems to the Centre, the consequences were vindictive.

Let's recap a little more extensively.

The seed of this issue was sown on September 20, 2024, when this cohort of professors addressed a letter to Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, detailing several of their grievances, and adding that since the institution is set to get its new director from January 2025, there must be provisions made to consult the teachers as well as the staff members and the students to make the process democratic.



According to the letter dated September 20, 2024, that EdexLive has a copy of, "...Governance of IIT Kharagpur, at times, became unilateral, uncooperative and hard-headed, disregarding the wishes and aspiration of teachers, staff and students. This has caused serious damage to the high repute of our Institute in the last five years..." it stated.

The letter further highlighted the shortcomings of the institute, and how this was further impacting its reputation. These are:

a) Nepotism



"IIT-KGP is one big family, and it belongs to VK Tewari and no one else," said the professor. Allegations of favouritism displayed towards a certain official have been a cause of dismay for these teachers. They allege that while other senior teachers were disregarded for the position, a certain person associated with IIT-KGP was allegedly given four promotions within a short span of time, irrespective of the norms, and without any consultations. They further stated that several other appointments were also made similarly.

b) Arbitrary faculty recruitment and probation period



The letter highlights that the tenure of the Board of Governors (BOG) and other rules have been flouted.



Dr Brijesh Rai, an academician, deftly pointed out anomalies with the appointments via a post dated December 2, 2024.

"A surprising revelation emerged while reviewing the Board of Governors (BoG) webpage: three members nominated by the IIT Council, whose tenure is three years, have been serving for over nine years," he wrote.

These members include Professor N Balakrishnan, an honorary professor at the Department of Aeronautics at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Sudha Murty, former Chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, and Professor Jai Pal Mittal, an honorary scientist at the National Academy of Sciences, India (NASI).