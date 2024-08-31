NIT Trichy: Director to address students on sexual assault incident on Monday

Following night-long protests at the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirapalli (NIT Trichy) against a sexual harassment incident in a girl’s hostel by a WiFi technician and “victim blaming” by the hostel’s warden, Dr G Aghila, Director of the institute announced yesterday, August 30 that she would be addressing address the students about the episode on Monday, September 2.

Dr Aghila addressed the residents of the Opal hostel, where the incident took place, yesterday August 30 and assured them that the administration would introduce more stringent measures to ensure their safety on campus, a former student of the institute informed, on the condition of anonymity.

In her September 2 address, the Director would address both the male and female students of the institute.



The same day, the institute’s administration also released updated Standard Operating Protocols (SOPs) for the entry of male contract-based workers into women’s hostels on the campus.



New guidelines in the updated SOPs include the installation of CCTV cameras and the positioning of female guards in every department.



In addition, male workers are no longer allowed to enter the women’s hostels without a female steward.



Yesterday, the President of the NIT Alumni Association also visited the campus and urged the director to take urgent action with regards to the incident, and its mishandling by the authorities.



The president also handed the director an open letter, signed by over 1,500 alumni of NIT Trichy, who all expressed their disappointment at the administration’s response to the sexual harassment incident.



“Instead of providing the necessary support and protection, they (the warden of the hostel, Dr Baby Viswambharan) resorted to victim-blaming, while allegedly making statements such as, she wasn't even wearing pants. She was wearing a skirt at the time, and regardless, what the victim wore when subjected to sexual harassment is irrelevant,” the letter read.



The letter also issued a list of demands to the administration, which are as follows:

Thorough investigation of the conduct of Dr Baby Viswambharan, and disclosing the findings to the student body

Suspension of the contract given to the contractor for the WiFi repair job until the investigation of the incident is completed

Monitoring of the police case of the incident

Regular updates on measures taken to prevent such incidents in the future

Mandatory and regular training sessions for all wardens, stewards, and relevant staff on the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act), and handling sexual assault complaints

Psychological support, retribution and a formal apology to the victim

An explanation for how the perpetrator was able to enter the hostel without being accompanied by a female steward

Lifting the curfew restrictions on female students

In addition, the alumni also demanded the removal of Dr Baby Viswambharan from the Hostel Administration Committee, and Chief Warden Dr S Venkatachalapathy, who allegedly questioned the victim about why she was present in the hostel room when a man entered it.



Some of these demands have not been accepted by the director’s office, says the former student.



She also informs that the students called off their protests for the moment, and their resuming would depend on what the director would say — or if she would address the students at all.