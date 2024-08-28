RG Kar murder-rape case: Ex-principal Dr Sandip Ghosh removed as Vice President of IMA Kolkata

Ghosh is currently under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for several offences under Section 120B, Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 – which, when read together are non-bailable in nature.

Accusations against Ghosh include the commissioning of tenders and financial exploitation, nepotism, misusing government property, and more. His former colleagues described him as “highly corrupt”, reports the Times of India.

“In light of the gravity of the charges against him, we believe that Dr Ghosh's continued membership in the IMA is not only inappropriate but also detrimental to the reputation and ethical standards of our esteemed association,” writes FAIMA in its letter addressed to Dr RV Ashokan, National President of the IMA.

Further, FAIMA states that the removal of Dr Ghosh is important to ensure that the public’s trust in doctors is maintained.

“When a member of our community is implicated in such a grave offence, it is our responsibility to take appropriate action to preserve the dignity and moral standing of the medical profession,” the association writes, urging the IMA to revoke Dr Ghosh’s membership until the legal proceedings against him are concluded.