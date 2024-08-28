RG Kar murder-rape case: Ex-principal Dr Sandip Ghosh removed as Vice President of IMA Kolkata

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) revoked the membership of Dr Sandip Ghosh, former principal of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital to the association today, August 28, amidst the ongoing investigation by the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) into the rape and murder of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor in the hospital on August 9.
Taking suo motu cognisance of the developments in the case, a disciplinary committee chaired by IMA National President Dr RV Ashokan informed Ghosh, who served as the Vice President of the association’s Kolkata branch, of his suspension from his post following grievances put forth by the parents of the victim, as well as demands from IMA West Bengal and other medical associations.
Earlier, one of the organisations, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) wrote to the IMA today, calling for the removal of Dr Sandip Ghosh.
Ghosh is currently under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for several offences under Section 120B, Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 – which, when read together are non-bailable in nature.
Accusations against Ghosh include the commissioning of tenders and financial exploitation, nepotism, misusing government property, and more. His former colleagues described him as “highly corrupt”, reports the Times of India.
“In light of the gravity of the charges against him, we believe that Dr Ghosh's continued membership in the IMA is not only inappropriate but also detrimental to the reputation and ethical standards of our esteemed association,” writes FAIMA in its letter addressed to Dr RV Ashokan, National President of the IMA.
Further, FAIMA states that the removal of Dr Ghosh is important to ensure that the public’s trust in doctors is maintained.
“When a member of our community is implicated in such a grave offence, it is our responsibility to take appropriate action to preserve the dignity and moral standing of the medical profession,” the association writes, urging the IMA to revoke Dr Ghosh’s membership until the legal proceedings against him are concluded.