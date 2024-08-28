NEET PG Results: Affected aspirants open form to collect grievances, prepare petition

To recall, the results of the exam were announced by the National Board of Education for Medical Sciences (NBMES) on August 23. Following the announcement, many aspirants claimed to have found several discrepancies in the results.



For instance, some aspirants, particularly those who attempted the exam in the morning shift claimed that their marks and ranks were much less than what they were expecting after comparing their answers to those in unofficial answer keys due to improper rationalisation.



They are demanding that the NBEMS release both the raw and rationalised marks, as well as the official answer key of the exam.



It is important to remember that the aspirants petitioned the Supreme Court against the two-shift system of the exam, and expressed serious doubts about the rationalisation process.



Many aspirants also found other discrepancies in the results, like over 300 candidates scoring the same percentile. To recall, similar discrepancies were found in NEET UG this year, leading to massive protests across the nation.