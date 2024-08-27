SC-appointed National Task Force met for first time to discuss safety of healthcare workers. This is what was happened

As per updates by Hindustan Times, the National Task Force (NTF) appointed by Supreme Court to look into the safety and security of medical professionals and to offer their recommendations, met today, Tuesday, August 27 for the first time.

To look at major issues, consultations were held with major stakeholders of the medical fraternity so that a draft could be developed to address their concerns, shared a source as per Hindustan Times.

Further, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), resident doctors' associations and other stakeholders will be consulted too, the source said, adding that what's important is to draft the recommendations on time. There will be more consultations to ensure that the recommendations are "inclusive and comprehensive".

The Union Ministry will also be launching the portal soon, where all stakeholders can drop in their suggestions.

It may be recalled that the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal, which had sparked a nationwide uproar, compelling medical professionals to take to the streets demanding justice for the deceased doctor and safety at workplaces.

The ten-member task force is laying the groundwork to come up with a safety protocol, as pointed out by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chadrachud during the hearing of the case.

Also today, August 27, as per ANI, the Kolkata Police has started using tear gas near Fort William in Kolkata during the Nabanna Abhijan called for by student group Paschimbanga Chattro Samaj in Kolkata. The protest gas been called for in connection to the rape-murder case, demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee.