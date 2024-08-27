NTF portal to invite suggestions for healthcare workers’ safety launched. Here are the details

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India launched the portal of its National Task Force (NTF), inviting suggestions to improve the safety, working conditions, and well-being of medical professionals from various stakeholders today, August 27.



Earlier in the day, the 10-member NTF, which was formed by the Supreme Court on August 21 convened for the first time. According to PTI, the panel decided to hold wider discussions with stakeholders, identify pressing concerns, and form a framework to address them.



The NTF members discussed some of the inputs and representations they received for enhancing the safety, security, and working conditions of healthcare personnel at medical institutions, sources told PTI.



The Indian Medical Association (IMA) and resident doctors’ associations in hospitals across the country are some of the bodies that the NTF is seeking input from.



Implementing a thorough baggage and screening system, setting up gender-separated resting rooms for each department and a gender-neutral common resting area in the hospitals, boosting the security of the hospital entrances, and prevention of sexual violence are some issues deliberated upon by the NTF in their meeting.

The meeting was chaired by the Cabinet Secretary of the Health Ministry.



Responding to the development, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Health and urged resident doctors to submit their suggestions through the portal.