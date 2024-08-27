Nabanna Abhijan: Kolkata police use water canons, lathi charge to disperse protestors

Nabanna Abhijan, organised by student group named Paschimbanga Chattro Samaj in Kolkata demanding the resignation of Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, began today, August 27.

The aim of the students and the protestors is to reach Nabanna "no matter what", revealed one of the protestors, stated a report by PTI.

The protests began at two locations, College Square in north Kolkata and Santragachi in Howrah.

The rally which has originated from College Square will be reaching Nabanna via Howrah Bridge and the rally from Santragachi plans to reach via Sibpur.

As per a tweet by PTI, the Kolkata police is using water canons to stop the procession from reaching the state secretariat.

They are also using lathi charge and teargas shells.

The police is using five tiers of command; 4,500 cops; riot control vehicles; drones and more to stop the protestors from moving to Nabanna.

"The common man is tired now and wants freedom from your administration. We have only one demand and that is Mamata Banerjee, you must resign,” says one of the protesters," says one of the protestors, as per PTI.

Chhatrasamaj spokesperson Sayan Lahiri emphasised that the rally is apolitical and that they intend to keep it non-violent and peaceful.