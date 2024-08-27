Kolkata: What happened to protestors & police at Nabanna Abhijaan rally today? Here's the summary

Today, August 24, clashes erupted between police and demonstrators in various areas of Kolkata and adjacent Howrah as the agitators attempted to march through barriers to the West Bengal Secretariat.

The protesters were attempting to approach Nabanna to demand Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation after the rape-murder of a female doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

According to a report by PTI, clashes broke out on MG Road, Hastings Road, and near the Princep Ghat, as well as Santragachi and Howrah Maidan, injuring a few demonstrators and police officers.

"Why were we beaten by police? We did not break any law. We are holding a peaceful rally to demand justice for the deceased doctor. The chief minister should take responsibility and resign," said a woman protester.



The police justified their alleged aggression by claiming that the agitators breached barriers at some places and “attacked” security personnel, compelling them to take action.



"We are used to tackling such unruly mobs and our officers have handled the situation well. We have detained several people and the law will take its course," a senior police officer of Kolkata Police said.

Earlier today, police lathi-charged, and deployed water cannons and tear gas to disperse agitators at the Kolkata end of Howrah Bridge and the Santragachhi Railway station on the Kona Motorway when they attempted to march.



At Santragachhi, agitators threw bricks at police, injuring a few cops, while demonstrators claimed that the police action injured students.



Trouble erupted when the student organisation Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj and the dissident state government employees' platform Sangrami Joutha Mancha launched their Nabanna Abhijaan rally from several locations.