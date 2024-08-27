Goa Clinical Establishment Act to be amended for safety of medical professionals: CM Sawant

The Goa government plans to revise the Clinical Establishment Act to make it more stringent in terms of guaranteeing the safety of medical workers by September 15, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced today, August 27.



While interacting with reporters after attending a workshop on the safety of medical professionals organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Sawant said, “The state government is willing to make necessary changes to the existing laws to ensure the safety of doctors. Necessary amendments would be made to the Clinical Establishment Act.”



The conference, convened in the aftermath of the alleged rape and murder of a junior doctor in Kolkata, was attended by state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, Chief Secretary Punit Goyal, Director General of Police Alok Kumar, and other top officials, reports PTI.



The chief minister also promised to introduce essential reforms to the administration and infrastructure of hospitals.



He stated that the IMA will hold workshops and counselling sessions to educate female police sub-inspectors on how to handle instances involving attacks on doctors and other crimes.



The chief minister emphasised the importance of instilling fear of the law and proposed that the guilty be denied bail for crimes against medical practitioners.



"Police should build a rapport with all doctors and clinics to increase trust considering that 80 per cent of healthcare workers are women," Sawant added.



State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane stated that the government will expedite required modifications to the Clinical Establishment Act.



The safety of medical workers is his first responsibility, he stated.



Dr Aayush Sharma, Head of the Goa Association of Resident Doctors (GARD), expressed concerns about safety and a lack of security at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital.



"Concerns of doctors have been conveyed to the state government which has assured immediate relief to the resident doctors," Sharma said.