BJP calls for 12-hour general strike in West Bengal tomorrow. CM Banerjee planning a march too?

The West Bengal BJP announced a 12-hour nationwide strike tomorrow, August 28 to protest the police crackdown on participants in today's (Tuesday, August 27) march to the state secretariat, Nabbana.



The rally of protesters that had made its way to Nabanna was dispersed by the police using water cannons, tear gas and batons, reports PTI.



After a woman doctor in the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital was allegedly raped and killed earlier this month, they demanded that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee resign.



“We are forced to give the call for a general strike as this autocratic regime is turning a deaf ear to the voices of people, the demand for justice for the deceased doctor sister. Instead of justice, Mamata Banerjee's police are turning on the peace-loving people of the state, who only wanted a safe and secure environment for women,” BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said.



Mamata plans a march?

Amid calls for her resignation, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is also planning to hold a protest march tomorrow, according to sources.



According to India TV, this would be her second march in the state’s capital in the last fortnight. The previous time, on August 16, she organised and led a protest march in Kolkata from Moulali to the Dorina crossing, appealing for justice for the female doctor who was allegedly sexually abused and killed at the state-run hospital.