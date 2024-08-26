RG Kar case: CBI conducts 2nd round of polygraph tests on ex-principal, others

As part of its probe into the rape-murder of a woman doctor at the facility, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) began a second round of polygraph tests for five more people today, Monday, August 26. This includes the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH), Dr Sandip Ghosh.

An officer told PTI that for the previous ten days, Ghosh gave inconsistent responses when questioned, which led to the conduct of more polygraph examinations.

Ghosh and five other people were first subjected to lie detection tests by the CBI on Saturday, August 24. Sanjay Roy, the arrested accused, was subject to a polygraph test at the Presidency Correctional Home on Sunday, August 25.

Ghosh and Sanjay Vashisth, the former vice-principal and medical superintendent, are also under investigation for possible financial violations at the institute.

The case is about the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee female doctor at the hospital’s seminar hall on August 9.

The following day, Sanjay Roy, who was employed as a Kolkata Police civic volunteer, was taken into custody in connection with the crime.

Doctors and citizens across the country protested the incident.

The CBI searched Ghosh and Vashisth's homes on Sunday, August 25, and Ghosh presented files and documents to the central agency's Salt Lake office on Monday morning, August 26.

Vashisth appeared at Nizam Palace, where he was questioned along with a professor from the forensic medical department.

The CBI also examined 13 other places in Kolkata, including the homes and offices of personnel involved in patient care and management supplies for the hospital.

"After yesterday's search operations, we have several questions for them," the officer told PTI.

This action followed a complaint filed by Akhtar Ali, former deputy superintendent of RGKMCH, who claimed that Ghosh and his accomplices submitted tenders for the building of food stalls, cafes, canteens and urinals without the consent of the health department or the college council.

An initial investigation found that three vendors received these "illegal" tenders, according to the officer.

The CBI began investigations into both the murder and the alleged financial violations at the request of the Calcutta High Court.