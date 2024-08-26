JNU protests: Admin accepts demand for caste census, bringing back JNU Entrance Exam

The standoff between the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration and its students' union (JNUSU), while the latter has been on hunger strike for the past 15 days over several unsolved concerns, may soon be reaching its climax as the two sides agreed on several demands.



The university has agreed to meet at least six of the protesting JNUSU's 12 primary demands, reports PTI.



These include reintroducing the former in-house entrance exam method, the JNU Entrance Exam (JNUEE), for admissions, carrying out a caste census on campus, increasing scholarship amounts, and a reduction in the weightage assigned to the viva for admission.



Despite these developments, the union's protest has continued, with President Dhananjay and Councillor Nitish Kumar still on hunger strike, which entered its 16th day today, Monday, August 26.



They require written confirmation of the agreed-upon demands.



The hunger strike began on August 11.



"Dhananjay has lost more than 5 kg and has a ketone level of 4+, which indicates severe pressure on his kidneys due to the hunger strike. He has also developed jaundice and urinary tract infection (UTI). Nitish has lost around 7 kg and has become extremely weak, suffering from severe joint and muscle pain,” JNUSU says in a statement.



The JNUSU has called for a relay hunger strike and night vigil to press their demands.