“If there are no casualties, it will all be futile”: BJP conspiring to incite violence at Nabanna Abhiyan protest, alleges TMC

“SHOCKING videos have emerged indicating a sinister conspiracy behind the Nabanna Abhiyan tomorrow! BJP has resorted to the politics of DEAD BODIES under the camouflage of JUSTICE! (.sic),” the post says.

Further, the post castigates the BJP for allegedly resorting to such tactics instead of pressuring the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to expedite the investigation.

An organisation called Paschimbanga Chhatra Samaj has issued a call for the Nabanna Abhiyan on August 27.

According to Free Press Journal, despite the outfit's claims to be apolitical, numerous BJP leaders have supported the demonstration.

What does the video say?

Two men in the video, a bald man in an orange T-shirt and allegedly a reporter, were seen and heard discussing how it is necessary to incite violence during the protest, or else the entire event will be pointless.

Here is how their conversation went, as reported by Free Press Journal:

Bald Man: "It is not meant to be a peaceful demonstration. It will create momentum. Gunshots will be fired. Rubber bullets will be fired"

“Reporter”: "I don't think they will fire rubber bullets –”

Bald Man: "No the protestors will incite them to fire rubber bullets…There is a huge political conspiracy behind this. Let's wait and watch how things unfold…"

The bald man was further seen saying, “You can't do politics… If there are no casualties, it will all be futile. We are confident there will be casualties on August 27.”

TMC Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha Sagarika Ghose also shared the video on her X handle, writing “An illegal march is being planned for tomorrow with no permission from @WBPolice no stated route map, nothing is known about the organisation "Chhahtra Samaj" which is taking out the march. (.sic)”