“Ensured adequate police personnel”: Kolkata Police issues advisory to UGC-NET aspirants ahead of Nabanna Abhiyan

As per the advisory, UGC-NET is scheduled to be held in two shifts tomorrow – 9.30 am to 12.30 pm, and 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm. However, a protest is also scheduled to be held on the same day in Kolkata.



“An organisation calling itself ‘Paschimbanga Chhatro Samaj’ has called for a ‘Nabanna Abhiyan’ on the same day,” the advisory reads.



On this occasion, the advisory assures aspirants that they won’t face any difficulties in reaching the exam centres, as the police have ensured adequate personnel that day.



“In case of any emergency, candidates are requested to seek help from the nearest police personnel, or contact the nearest police station,” the notice advises.



Tomorrow’s exam, which was originally scheduled to be conducted today, August 26, was pushed back by a day on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.



To recall, UGC-NET was initially held on July 18 this year. However, the Union Ministry of Education and the National Testing Agency cancelled the exam on June 19, a day later, due to “compromises in its integrity”.



On June 29, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that the exam would be conducted afresh in August, and the new schedule was announced as August 21 to September 4 across all cities in India for 83 subjects. In addition, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) revealed that there have been no leaks as far as the exam paper is concerned.