RG Kar rape-murder SC hearing: "There shall be no coercive action against doctors for protesting," says court

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud while resuming the hearing of the inhuman murder and rape of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the CJI again asked protesting doctors to get back to duty.

"Justice and medicine cannot go on strike," he said.

This horrific incident which has shaken the whole country has brought the general public and all the medical fraternity on to the street, demanding safety for doctors at work.

Protests, candle marches and dramas are being staged at various protest sites in several states.

"..we reaffirm that peaceful protests shall not be disturbed or disrupted and state shall not take any action against those peacefully protesting against the RG Kar incident," said the CJI, as per a tweet by Bar and Bench.

While dictating the order, the CJI said, "An apprehension has been expressed by the doctors that some of them are being proceeded against with respect to protests that happened in past. We have been assured that doctors will return back to work.. and let there be no coercive action taken against doctors after they come back to work after the date of today's order. No adverse action against doctor after they resume work for any protest that happened before the date of today's order."