RG Kar rape-murder SC hearing: "NTF will ensure all representatives are heard," CJI assures

The Supreme Court resumed the hearing of the murder-rape case at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital today, Thursday, August 22.

The point of the National Task Force (NTF) came up and the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud assured the resident doctors that they would be heard, as per a tweet by LiveLaw. The bench hearing the case was headed by CJI and included Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra as well.

But when it came to including residents in the NTF itself, the CJI opined that if representatives are included it will become impossible to work.

"Committee will ensure it will hear all representatives," declared the CJI.

"There should be portal for the NTF where anonymous suggestions be given...," CJI also mentioned.

It may be recalled that the Federation of Association of Medical Associations (FAIMA) of India as well as Delhi Medical Association had filed interventions, seeking their inclusion in the National Task Force. Hence, their representations was one of the first points taken up during the hearing which resumed today, August 22.

During the last hearing, on August 20, the Supreme Court constituted a nine-member National Task Force to offer recommendations on safety at workspaces for healthcare workers.

During the last hearing, the CJI had also asked protesting doctors to get back to duties.