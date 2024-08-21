West Bengal gov't constitutes SIT to investigate financial irregularities in RG Kar Medical College from 2021

The Government of West Bengal, through a notification, announced that it is constituting a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into "the allegations of financial irregularities in R G Kar Hospital during the period between January 2021 till date".

The notice dated August 16 comes in the light of the murder and rape of the female doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, the protests that have ensued regarding the same throughout the country and also, when the former principal, Dr Sandip Ghosh, has found himself right in the middle of the controversy. He was appointed as the principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in 2021.

It may be noted that Dr Ghosh was pulled up by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud for not filing the FIR immediately after the semi-naked body of the medico was found on August 9.

The notice goes on to say that the SIT will have the liberty to access any document from government departments of private agencies, as per the need of the enquiry.

The SIT will be headed by Dr Pranav Kumar, IPS (Indian Police Service), Inspector General of Police, Swami Vivekananda State Police Academy. He will be assisted by Waquar Reza, IPS, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Murshidabad Range; Soma Das Mitra, IPS, DIG, Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and Indira Mukherjee, IPS, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Central, Kolkata Police.

"The SIT will submit its first report to the State Government within a month from the date of its constitution," said the notice which was signed by Special Secretary to the Government of West Bengal.