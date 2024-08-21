RG Kar murder-rape case: FAIMA moves SC seeking inclusion of resident doctors in National Task Force

The decision to constitute the nine-member NTF was taken yesterday, August 21, when the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra, were hearing the case of murder-rape of female doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal, which has grabbed the national conscious.

The NTF is headed by Surgeon Vice Admiral RK Sarian and also has highly respected public figures from the medical profession like Dr Nageshwar Reddy, Managing Director, Asian Institute of Gastroenterology and Dr M Srinivas, Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

FAIMA says that even resident doctors should be consulted as they have experience when it comes to real-time routine problems and might be able to offer real-time solutions.

As per a screenshot shared by Bar and Bench, "Involvement of the resident doctors will ensure that comprehensive guidelines are formed after holistic discussion with all stakeholders," stated their appeal.