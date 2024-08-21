NEET PG 2024 results likely to be out TODAY. Here are steps to check the result

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET-PG) exam results are slated to be released today, Wednesday, August 21, as per several media reports.

It is the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) which will declare the results via its official portal, natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

The results will be released via a PDF. Follow these steps to check your results:

1) Visit the official websites of NBEMS, natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in

2) NEET PG Result 2024 link will appear on the homepage, click on it. This will take you to a new page

3) Entre your credentials and click on submit

4) The PDF of the NEET PG results will be displayed on the screen

It may be recalled that NEET PG was conducted on August 11 in two shifts: 9.00 am to 12.30 am and 3.30 pm to 7.00 pm

Last year, the cut-off for NEET PG was 291 marks for General and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories; 274 marks for General Persons With Disabilities (PwD) category and 257 marks for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes (SC, ST and OBC) categories, as stated in a report by News 18.

After the results are released, the counselling schedule will be released by NBEMS.