RG Kar rape-murder case: Resident Doctor Association at Dr RML Hospital Delhi calls off protests

The Resident Doctor Association (RDA) at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, Delhi, has decided to call off the protests today, August 20, which was started to demand justice for the rape-murder of medico at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

This comes following the Supreme Court hearing of the case today, during which, the Chief Justice of India (DY) Chandrachud constituted a National Task Force (NTF) to look into the safety of medical professionals.

The CJI had also requested doctors to get back to work. "Since this court is seized of the matter regarding safety of all medical professionals, we request doctors protesting all across the country to resume work as it affects patients to avail health related services. Doctors and medical professionals are receiving considerations by the highest court of the country," it said, as per a tweet by Bar and Bench.

The letter by the RDA at Dr RML Hospital states, "In a meeting with ministry and MS (medical superintendent) sir it has been already promised to us from both Ministry and MS Office that all permissions and clearances for enhancing security measures at our institute have already been obtained..."

They have given them a timeline of 45 days to implement the same.

"Ministry has also assured us that in all central govt hospitals security measures will be tightened and advisories regarding the same will be sent to all state governments," stated the letter addressed to the Medical Superintendent.

From today, August 20, 4 pm onwards, the residents have been requested by RDA to resume their duties.