Kolkata RG Kar rape-murder SC case: CJI to hear the matter at 10.30 am today

The murder-rape of 31-year-old female doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital will be heard by the Supreme Court today, August 20, at 10.30 am, as per a tweet by LiveLaw.

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chadrachud will be hearing the matter.

In the latest, Federation of the Associations of Medical Consultants of India (FAMCI) sought to intervene in the suo motu case and filed an intervention application on August 19.

The rape-murder of the female doctor has stirred a nationwide uproar and brought into sharp focus vital issues that have been plaguing the medical field in India like safety at the workplace and the security of healthcare professionals.

Especially during the nighttime, the lack of security guards, which leads to incidents like the aforementioned one and the recent sexual assault attempt at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, Tamil Nadu, is a constant problem.

Hence, safety of healthcare workers is one of the main demands of the protestors, who have been demonstrating since the news of the incident broke out. The main demand is a Central Protection Act that ensures equal protection for all healthcare professionals.

On August 19, the Ministry of Health and Famil Welfare, Government of India permitted the increasing of security by 25% at all Central government hospitals.