RG Kar SC case: Federation of Associations of Medical Consultants file intervention application. What does this mean?

As per a tweet by LiveLaw, the Federation of the Associations of Medical Consultants of India (FAMCI) seeks to intervene in the Supreme Court's suo motu case on the RG Kar Hospital doctor's rape murder. Thus, they have filed an intervention application.

The federation is seeking strict implementation of the law and proposes various security measures to protect the lives of healthcare professionals, stated the tweet by LiveLaw posted on social media platform X today, August 19 at 6.42 pm.

What is the broad meaning of intervention application?

Filing an intervention application is a procedure which allows the intervener, in this case, the FAMCI, to benefit from the court's decision if it is in favour of the complainant. This can be done without filing a complaint.

They claim a right to hearing. They also submit that they are uniquely qualified to make submissions before the court.

What does this intervention application say?

"Violence against doctors in India has become a chronic and unresolved issue, for which we have yet to find a lasting solution ... affects the individuals involved but also disrupts the functioning of the entire healthcare system," says the application of the association, as per a report by Bar and Bench.

Poignantly, the application also pointed out the lack of centralised records and legislation with regard to details of fatalities of healthcare professionals due to attacks by patients, stated the Bar and Bench copy.

It may be recalled that the apex court had taken suo motu cognisance of the rape-murder incident of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal on Sunday, August 18.

The matter will be heard by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chadrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra tomorrow, Tuesday, August 20.

The case has been titled ‘In Re : Alleged Rape and Murder of Trainee Doctor in RG Kar Medical College Hospital, Kolkata and related issues’.