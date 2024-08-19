"Let this tragedy serve as a catalyst for real, lasting change": 71 Padma Awardee doctors write to PM Modi on RG Kar rape-murder case

As many as 71 Padma Awardee doctors penned a letter to Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, regarding the "horrific" events that have been unfolding at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal, starting with the rape-murder of 31-year-old female doctor on August 9.

In the letter, dated Sunday, August 19, the awardees implored the PM's "immediate and personal intervention".

"We stand in unwavering solidarity with the victim’s family, whose pain and loss are unimaginable. We also extend our full support to the medical community, who are increasingly confronting such violence in the course of their work. The safety and dignity of healthcare professionals must be safeguarded with utmost priority," they wrote.

In five points, they listed their recommendations, which are:

1) Stricter enforcement of existing laws

2) Harsher and time-bound punishments for perpetrators of sexual violence

3) Enhanced safety measures in hospitals and medical institutions

4) Enactment and implementation of a special law for the protection of healthcare workers

5) Harshest possible punishment for violence against healthcare workers

"We earnestly appeal to you through this letter to safeguard the medical profession against physical assaults and defacement of the dignity and respect of all healthcare workers," they said.

Those who penned letter are:

Dr Harsh Mahajan

Dr Anoop Misra

Dr A K Grover

Dr Alka Kriplani

Dr Mohsin Wali

Dr Ambrish Mithal

Dr Pradeep Chowbey

Dr Anil Kohli

Dr Arvind Lal

Dr Ashok Seth

Dr Balram Bhargava

Dr Mahesh Verma

Dr Mahipal Sachdev

Dr N P Gupta

Dr P K Julka

Dr Praveen Chandra

Dr Raman Kapur

Dr Randeep Guleria

Dr Shashank Joshi

Dr Shiv Kumar Sarin

Dr Sudhir Shah

Dr Upendra Kaul

Dr Yash Gulati

Dr (Lt Gen) B N Shahi

Dr Devendra Triguna

Dr Dinesh Bhargava

Dr Balbir Singh

Dr Ganesh K Mani

Dr Lalit Kumar

Dr M Khalilullah

Dr Purshotam Lal

Dr R K Grover

Dr S P Yadav

Dr Atul Kumar

Dr Arvinder Singh Soin

Dr D S Rana

Dr T S Kler

Dr Daljeet Singh Gambhir

Dr Himmatrao Bawaskar

Dr Jagdish Prasad

Dr Jeewan S Titiyal

Dr K K Sethi

Dr K K Naik

Dr Malvika Sabharwal

Dr Manjula Anagani

Dr Narendra Pandey

Dr Naresh Trehan

Dr Neelam Kler

Dr Nikhil Tandon

Dr N K Ganguly

Dr Nitish Naik

Dr Nosher Shroff

Air Marshal Dr Padma Bandopadhyay

Dr P K Sethi

Dr Ashok Gupta

Prof J M Hans

Prof R K Grover

Dr Ravindra Kolhe

Dr Sandeep Guleria

Dr Sanjeev Bagai

Dr Randhir Sud

Dr Deepak Sehgal

Dr S C Manchanda

Dr Saumitra Rawat

Dr Raminder Grover

Dr M.V Padma Srivastava

Dr Harsh Kumar

Dr A K Bhalla

Dr B K Rao

Dr S P Mandal

Dr Ashok Vaid