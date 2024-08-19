Kolkata RG Kar rape-murder case: SC takes suo motu cognisance; matter to be heard by CJI on August 20

At 1.03 pm on Sunday, August 18, the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of the rape-murder of a postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, West Bengal, and registered a case.

As per a report by LiveLaw, the matter has been listed for August 20, Tuesday. The case is titled ‘In Re : Alleged Rape and Murder of Trainee Doctor in RG Kar Medical College Hospital, Kolkata and related issues’. The matter will be heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra.

It may be recalled that after the Calcutta High Court heard the matter, on August 13, it directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to take over the probe from the Kolkata Police and accordingly, the team had arrived in Kolkata and began their probe. The petition itself was filed by the parents of the deceased and certain other individuals, as per the report by LiveLaw.

CBI even detained the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Dr Sandip Ghosh, and questioned him.

When, on August 15, miscreants unleashed violence on the premises and the protests which were ongoing, the Calcutta High Court pulled up the state government.