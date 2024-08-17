Transfer orders of 42 doctors issued by Bengal gov't cancelled by CM Mamata Banerjee

Mutiple reports confirm that the transfer order of 42 doctors that was issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of West Bengal, has been cancelled by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Reportedly, she said that she was not aware.

These doctors were allegedly very active in the protest.

It was on August 16 that this transfer order was issued and it came in the light of the murder-rape of a female medico at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, which has enraged doctors across the nation.

The doctors have been showing their rage via protests, demonstrations, flash mobs, candlelight march, candlelight vigil, sloganeering, rallies and beyond.

Earlier, the Indian Medical Association National (IMA) President Dr RV Asokan had said, "Time is ripe for his (Prime Minister Narendra Modi's) intervention." Following this, the medical association, which had called for a 24-hour nationwide strike, wrote to the Prime Minister of the country.

The IMA had also called for a boycott of the Outpatient Department (OPDs) and elective surgeries for 24 hours which started at 6 am today, August 17. Accordingly, several colleges and institutes across the nation have been protesting throughout the day today, the visuals of which have gone viral on social media.