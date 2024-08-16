Kolkata RG Kar rape-murder: IMA calls for 24-hour strike from August 17, 6 am. Here are details

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has called for a 24-hour nationwide withdrawal of non-emergency services from August 17, 6 am against the brutal murder-rape of female postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor ar Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Casualty wards and essential services will still be operational, the medical association said in a statement they released late at night on Thursday, August 16.

"Subsequent to the brutal crime in R G Kar Medical College, Kolkata, and the hooliganism unleashed on the protesting students on the eve of Independence Day (Wednesday night), the Indian Medical Association declares nationwide withdrawal of services by doctors of modern medicine from 6 am on Saturday 17.08.2024 to 6 am Sunday 18.08.2024 for 24 hours," the statement said.

"Doctors, especially women, are vulnerable to violence because of the nature of the profession. It is for authorities to provide for the safety of doctors inside hospitals and campuses. Both physical assaults and crimes are a result of indifference and insensitivity of the authorities concerned to the needs of doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers," it said.

"Such vandalism with impunity points to anarchy and the breaking down of law and order. The IMA condemns this mindless violence and is apprehensive of loss of crucial evidence," it said in a statement.