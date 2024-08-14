Kolkata RG Kar rape-murder case: What was decided at General Body meet of protesting students?

As protests continue nationwide against the murder-rape of a female doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal, today, August 14, Wednesday, a pan-West Bengal General Body meeting was held regarding the same.

Shreya Saw, a protesting student, gave the highlights of the meeting to ANI.

Apart from expressing gratitude to the Calcutta High Court for handing over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), it also thanked it for the other "favourable" statements it had made during the hearing on August 13.

It also pointed at the "multiple administrative and security lapses" after the crime and also said that the Special Investigation Team (India) has tendered no apology for the same.

Their demands are:

1) Arrest of all culprits within the next 48 hours with proper evidence from the CBI

2) The CBI should also put out an official release and written declaration confirming the same

3) The former principal Dr Sandip Ghosh; the Medical Superintendent cum Vice-Principal (MSVP); the Dean of Student Affairs; the Head of Department (HoD) Chest Medicine and the Assistant Superintendent on that day of duty at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital

4) The above-mentioned officials should be barred from holding any administrative or authoritative positions in any institutions for the remaining duration of their service period