Decision to withdraw RG Kar strike was not guided by "external or malicious factors": FORDA

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) after meeting JP Nadda, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, on Tuesday, August 13, had called off their indefinite strike.

This strike was happening against the rape-murder of female doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on August 9. Across the nation, several medical associations decided to continue their strike.

FORDA had clarified that most of its demand were addressed, including the most crucial, committee on the Central Healthcare Protection Act.

"This committee will soon receive formal approval through the official channels of the Ministry, and communicated outwards shortly," informed a new statement from FORDA released today afternoon, August 14.

Since FORDA's decision to call off the strike received backlash from the entire medical community, FORDA chose to address this and stated, "Please rest assured that FORDA acted with the utmost consideration for the well-being of the resident doctors' community and patient care."

The statement also mentioned that their decision was not guided by "external or malicious factors".

"We stand firmly by our decision and extend our heartfelt thanks to all resident doctors, seniors, and colleagues who joined us in this significant movement," said the statement, shared by Dr Aviral Mathur from FORDa.