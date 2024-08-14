BREAKING: After FORDA's withdrawal from RG Kar protest, MAMC Resident Doctors' Association dissolved

Dr Aviral Mathur, President of the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) and Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) has been removed and the RDA of the college has been dissolved. This follows FORDA's decision to call off their strike post meeting the Union Health Ministry JP Nadda on August 13.



Doctors, interns and medical colleges have been on protest, condemning the gruesome and horrific rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata, West Bengal, on August 9.

This tragic incident highlights the immediate need for a Central Healthcare Protection Act for the safety and security of the doctors. Also, this has been one of the major demands of the agitating doctors across the country, including FORDA.



After the meeting with the minister, the association had taken a decision today, August 14, to call off the nationwide strike halting elective service which it had started on August 12. This call offended the sentiments of the protesting doctors, especially the MAMC doctors, as Mathur is the president of the college's RDA.



However, criticising the move, the doctors of MAMC are continuing the strike. And the doctors have formed a new body dissolving the existing RDA.

Confirming the news, Dr Karandeep, former General Secretary of RDA MAMC told EdexLive, "As RDA, we announced calling off the strike, however, the doctors wanted to continue the protest. Additionally, the body's term was ending in another 10-15 days. Therefore, the doctors have taken a call to dissolve the existing body immeidately."

"Hence, a new body has been formed," he told EdexLive.