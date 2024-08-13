Kolkata RG Kar murder-rape case: Viral videos show seminar room, where deceased doctor was found, being "renovated"

As the country mourns the death of the post-graduate trainee (PGT) doctor of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, a fresh set of images posted on the social media platform X, today, Tuesday, August 13, shows a part of the Chest Medicine department of the college being demolished.

As per the tweet, the victim of the incident belonged to the same department and was found dead in its seminar hall. The doctor was subjected to the heinous whims of her perpetrator and was raped and murdered inside the hall, on Friday morning, August 9.

This alleged incident took place before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case began, as per the Calcutta High Court's orders given on the same day. The CBI will begin their investigation from tomorrow, Wednesday, August 14.

The tweet posted by a user named 'purpleready' (@epicnephrin_e) shows images from the medical college. The images of the "Resident Doctor's Area" show walls being demolished and parts of the room being constructed again, as the CBI investigation is set to resume tomorrow.



The user wrote:



"Update on #RGKarMedicalCollegeHospital brutal rape and murder of female resident doctor: CBI will take over the case at 10 am and here’s the condition of Chest Medicine department of RGKar Medical college (where the victim was a trainee and found dead in the seminar room). It’s being ‘reconstructed’ or this is a desperate attempt to wipe out evidence (if not done already)?"



The set of images may subtly hint towards an attempt to meddle with the evidence of the crime scene.