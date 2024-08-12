NIRF Rankings 2024 to be released TODAY. Details here

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2024 are all set to be released today by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. Once released, the rankings will be available on the official website, nirfindia.org, from 3 pm onwards.

Across categories like Engineering, Medical, Management, Dental, Pharmacy, Law, and more, the various educational institutions of India will be categorised.

The release of the rankings has been delayed this year, usually, the rankings are released much ahead.

Parameters and weightage:

Research and Professional Practice: 30%

Teaching, Learning and Resources: 30%

Graduation Outcomes: 20%

Outreach and Inclusivity: 10%

Perception: 10%

"The methodology is based on the recommendations and broad understanding developed by a Core Committee set up by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) to identify the broad parameters for ranking various universities and institutions," says the official website.

Recap of last year's top universities as per NIRF 2023:

Indian Institute of Science (IISc)

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI)

Jadavpur University (JU)

Banaras Hindu University (BHU)

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE)

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT)

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU)

University of Hyderabad (UoH)

University of Delhi (DU)

Calcutta University

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences

Anna University

Siksha 'O' Anusandhan (SOA)