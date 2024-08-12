NIRF Rankings 2024: SOA ranked 14th in country; 24th in Overall

Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) Deemed-to-be University in Bhubaneswar has been ranked 14th in the country in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) placings for 2024 which were announced by the Ministry of Education today, Monday, August 12.

SOA has moved up one place this year from the 15th rank it occupied last year in the University category. The ninth edition of the NIRF rankings were released by Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi in the presence of Minister of State (MoS) for Education Sukanta Majumdar.

The university also moved up two places in the overall category to be placed 24th in the country in the latest ranking, stated a press release from the institute.

SOA has continuously found place in the list of top 25 institutions of higher learning in the country for nine years since the inception of the NIRF Rankings by the Ministry of Education in 2016. Of these, SOA had been ranked within the top 20 universities in the country on seven occasions.

The Deemed-to-be University also improved its rank in Engineering going up one place from 27th last year to 26th this time while it held on to its 9th rank obtained last year in Dental Sciences. In Medical Sciences, SOA has been ranked 21st in the country and 9th in law this time. In Management Sciences, the university has been ranked 62nd while in Research it is placed 50th.

Like last year, SOA’s faculties of Dental Sciences and Law have been ranked among the top ten institutions in the country this time as well.

SOA had been reaccredited by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in 2022 with the highest Grade A++.

SOA’s Founder President Prof (Dr) Manojranjan Nayak expressed his happiness over the ranks obtained by the university while congratulating the faculty, researchers and other employees and exhorting them to continue their relentless effort to help SOA scale new heights.

Prof Pradipta Kumar Nanda, Vice-Chancellor of SOA, thanked all concerned for the university’s progress. “We must work hard to ensure that the university is placed among the top ten universities of the country within the next five years,” he said.