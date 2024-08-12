NIRF 2024 — Here are the top ten institutes category-wise

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024 were released by the Ministry of Education. Here are the top institutes in all the categories:

OVERALL

1. Indian Institute of Technology Madras

2. Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

3. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

4. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

5. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

6. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

7. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi

8. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

9. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

10. Jawaharlal Nehru University. New Delhi

UNIVERSITIES

1. Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

2. Jawaharlal Nehru University. New Delhi

3. Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

4. Manipal Academy of Higher Education-Manipal

5. Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

6. University of Delhi, New Delhi

7. Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

8. Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh

9. Jadavpur University, Kolkata

10. Vellore Institute of Technology, Vellore

ENGINEERING

1. Indian Institute of Technology Madras

2. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

3. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

4. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

5. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

6. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

7. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

8. Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

9. National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

10. Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi

MANAGEMENT

1. Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad

2. Indian Institute of Management Bangalore

3. Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode

4. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

5. Indian Institute of Management Calcutta

6. Indian Institute of Management Mumbai

7. Indian Institute of Management Lucknow

8. Indian Institute of Management Indore

9. XLRI-Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur

10. Indian Institute of Management Bombay

PHARMACY

1. Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi

2. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research Hyderabad

3. Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani

4. JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty

5. Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai

6. JSS College of Pharmacy, Mysuru

7. Panjab University, Chandigarh

8. Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Manipal

9. National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali

10. SVKM`s Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai

COLLEGES

1. Hindu College, New Delhi

2. Miranda House, New Delhi

3. St. Stephen's College, Delhi

4. Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College, Kolkata

5. Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College, Delhi

6. St. Xavier`s College, Kolkata

7. PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore

8. Loyola College, Chennai

9. Kirori Mal College, Delhi

10. Lady Shri Ram College For Women, Delhi

LAW

1. National Law School of India University, Bengaluru

2. National Law University, Delhi

3. Nalsar University of Law, Hyderabad

4. The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata

5. Symbiosis Law School, Pune

ARCHITECTURE AND PLANNING

1. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

2. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

3. National Institute of Technology Calicut

4. Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur

5. School of Planning and Architecture New Delhi

MEDICAL

1. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi

2. Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh

3. Christian Medical College, Vellore

4. National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bengaluru

5. Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry

DENTAL

1. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai

2. Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal

3. Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi

4. King George's Medical University, Lucknow

5. Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune

RESEARCH

1. Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

2. Indian Institute of Technology Madras

3. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

4. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

5. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

Agriculture and Allied Sectors

1. Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi

2. ICAR - National Dairy Research Institute, Karnal

3. Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana

4. Banaras Hindu University

5. Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Izatnagar

INNOVATION

1. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

2. Indian Institute of Technology Madras

3. Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

4. Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

5. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

6. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

7. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

8. Indian Institute of Technology Mandi

9. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

10. Anna University

STATE PUBLIC UNIVERSITIES

1. Anna University, Chennai

2. Jadavpur University, Kolkata

3. Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune

4. Calcutta University, Kolkata

5. Punjab University, Chandigarh

6. Osmania University, Hyderabad

7. Andhra University, Visakhapatnam

8. Bharathiar University, Coimbatore

9. Kerala University, Thiruvananthapuram

10. Cochin University of Science and Technology, Cochin

OPEN UNIVERSITIES

1. Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), New Delhi

2. Netaji Subhash Open University, Kolkata

3. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Open University, Ahmedabad

SKILL UNIVERSITIES

1. Symbiosis Skill and Professional University, Pune

2. Shri Vishwakarma Skill University, Palwal

3. Bhartiya Skill Development University, Jaipur