Kolkata Kar Medical College PGT doctor's murder: One arrested, two intern doctors questioned

A police officer informed that one person in connection with the murder of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor (PGT) at West Bengal's Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata has been arrested.

This was informed by a senior officer today, Saturday, August 10.

Though an outsider to the hospital, the man who was arrested had free access to the different departments of the hospital the police official informed, as per a report by PTI.

"We have arrested one person, who is an outsider. His activities are quite suspicious and he seems to be directly involved in the crime," the police officer told PTI.

Also, two intern doctors have been questioned in connection to the probe which is going on into the murder and sexual assault of the PGT doctor. The intern doctors were questioned the entire night on August 9.

Meanwhile, protests and demonstrations are on against the murder of the doctor. The gruesome act with the second-year student of the chest medicine department took place inside Kar Medical College and Hospital's seminar hall on the night of Thursday, August 8.

Preliminary autopsy report confirmed sexual abuse of the woman doctor before she was killed, police said, stated a report by PTI.